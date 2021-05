The younger brother of DR Congo’s powerful ex-president Joseph Kabila was sacked Thursday as governor of an eastern province, in a move that sparked an angry response from Kabila loyalists.

Zoe Kabila was stripped of his job as governor of Tanganyika in a vote by the province’s assembly, officials said.

“The 13 deputies who took part in the plenary session voted for Governor Zoe Kabila to be removed from office,” the assembly’s rapporteur, Cyrille Kimpu, told AFP.