Raila Odinga Tests Positive for Covid-19

Former Kenyan Prime Minister who is also Kenya’s opposition leader Raila Amollo Odinga has tested positive for Covid-19.

Odinga’s personal physician Dr. David Oluoch-Olunya in a statement released on Thursday evening confirmed the positive results.

“We have confirmed Odinga has SARs-2 Covid-19. He is responding well to treatment he is receiving at the Nairobi hospital and remains upbeat,” Dr. Oluoch-Olunga said.

Odinga checked in at Nairobi Hospital after returning from the Coastal region where he was campaigning for the Building Bridges Initiative. In a statement shared shortly after the announcement was made, Odinga confirmed Covid-19 was real and urged all of them to adhere to the measures out in place by Government

Odinga noted that he felt strong and in good shape after a few days in the hospital. He also said he had agreed with his doctor to take mandatory quarantine.

Odinga becomes the highest Kenyan politician to test positive for the virus, even as experts in Kenya warned that the country was now on its third stage of Covid-19 following a spike in the number of cases. Kenya caseload now stands at 111,185 out of the 1,352, 126 cases.

On Wednesday Odinga commemorated the third-year anniversary of the handshake between Odinga and his former competitor in the 2017 election that ended acrimony in Kenya.

Odinga was visibly not seen in public raising speculation on his health after news spread that he had been taken ill.