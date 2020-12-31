An Insight into Primates Tracking in Rwanda

Primate trekking in Rwanda is remarkable that one most experiential African wildlife adventure any wildlife junkie shouldn’t miss out while on safari in Africa. Ideally, if you plan to embark on an African safari, Rwanda primate tracking should be your must bucket list adventure. Rwanda is that one magical East African landlocked state that gets you the best of thrilling primate experience Africa has for long been known for. If you have never been here before, it is worth trying it and remarkably, you won’t be left in regrets! For starters, primate tours in this particular part of Africa take you through exceptional experiences including among others-mountain gorilla trekking, golden monkey tracking, black and white colobus monkey as well as chimpanzee tracking. Taking part in any of these primate adventures means a great reward of Africa’s most captivating, emotional and inspirational adventure experiences of a lifetime.

Each of these primate adventure tours takes you to Rwanda’s distinct tourist sites. Most importantly, if you are interested in magical encounters with a group of rare mountain gorillas then Volcanoes National Park is the best place to be. This pristine forest park is Rwanda’s most popular destination for gorilla trekking and a visit to it never leaves you in regrets but rather fills you with lots of memories. It lies suitably in northwestern Rwanda and it features among the 4 national parks in the world where you can strike your imaginations with a group of rare mountain gorillas while they are in their natural habitat. Think of that one magical experience in life and think not beyond embarking on a gorilla trek in this spectacular conservancy area! This 160 square kilometers protected area comprises of 10 habituated gorilla families and they are set for visitor experiences. While on Rwanda primate trek Africa safari, the gorilla groups to explore in Volcanoes National Park include the Susa A and Susa B which is also popularly called Karisimbi group, Sabinyo, Umubano, Amahoro, Agashya (Group 13), Hirwa, Ugenda, Bwenge, and Kwitonda. Each of these habituated families has a rare story and experience to share with the world which you need to be part.

To be part of inspirational gorilla adventure in Rwanda, you need $1500 to help you secure a permit that gets you a chance to track one of the 10 habituated families in Volcanoes National Park in a group of 8 visitors. A gorilla permit is a must to have tool when it comes to this exceptional experience and remarkably, it is what gets you the 1 hour of a magical encounter with these special creatures while they are in their natural habitat. To book one, get in touch with a reliable and trustworthy ground tour operator or contact reservationist at Rwanda Development Board (RDB).

To get Volcanoes National Park while on Rwanda primate safari, you need 2 to 3 hours to drive from Kigali and a 4 wheel drive safari car is more preferable. This means that this is the most accessible gorilla destination and amazingly, even visitors with limited time have realized their dreams. Gorilla treks in Volcanoes National Park kick start with a briefing at its headquarters at Kinigi.

Besides Rwanda, mountain gorilla trekking is also conducted in southwestern Uganda within the lust rainforest of Bwindi National Park and Mgahinga Gorilla National Park. The other option is the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and you head off to the eastern side to Virunga National Park. Currently, these rare creatures remain not more than 1004 on the planet and despite the gradual increase in their numbers, they still remain among a few creatures that are at risk of extinction. In other words, any loss in any of their habitat means a great huge blow to conservation and tourism fraternity that is why a visit to Rwanda while on primate safari or Uganda contributes a lot towards their survival in the wild as part of what you pay for a permit goes back to support conservation efforts.

In addition to gorilla trekking, Volcanoes National Park is also ideal for Golden monkey tracking. This is exceptionally one of the most exciting primate experience you shouldn’t miss adding on your bucket list adventures. It is the second most looked for primate adventure after gorilla tracking. In case you miss seeing mountain gorillas at least meet the striking golden monkeys. The interesting part of it is that these primate species are habituated and can easily be spotted. Permits for golden monkey tracking cost $100 per person.

Chimpanzee:

Chimpanzee tracking is that one unique primate that is also offered in Rwanda and it gets you close to chimpanzees which equally feature as our closest relatives. If you love chimpanzee adventures and Rwanda is your dream destination then Nyungwe Forest National Park and Gishwati Mukura National Park are the 2 best options set for you to realize your longtime dream. Nyungwe Forest National Park has 3 reception centers-Uwinka, Gisakura, and Kitabi where you can meet the park ranger guide before you embark on a hike to search for these creatures. This park alone inhabits about 13 distinct primate species including among others the most sought after chimpanzees, the black and white colobus monkeys, red-tailed monkeys, red colobus monkeys, L’Hoest monkeys, blue monkeys, and many others. For chimpanzee tracking, there are 2 habituated groups with one comprising of about 60 members and the other with 30 individuals. About 500 chimpanzees call this park their home and permits cost $100 per person.

You can also embark on colobus monkey tracking which is conducted in Nyungwe Forest National Park. This park offers refuge to a huge concentration of black and white colobus monkeys totaling up to 400.

Gishwati Mukura National Park, on the other hand, is ideal for chimpanzee tracking and it is remarkably a newly established national park in Rwanda. Its creation makes Rwanda a home to 4 national parks. Although this is not as popular as Nyungwe National Park when it comes to chimpanzee adventures, equally a visit to this park rewards travels endeavors with authentic experiences. About 20 chimpanzees are confined within this park and also comes with other primate species including L’Hoest monkeys, blue monkeys, and many birds.

In conclusion, for any plans to track primates in Rwanda, consider visiting Nyungwe National Park, Volcanoes National Park and Gishwati Mukura National Park a must and you will be rewarded with distinct primate experiences.