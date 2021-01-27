Hire a 4×4 Car Rental in Tanzania

Why choose 4×4 rental car? There is no better way to enjoy ultimate mobility, flexibility and endless fun on Tanzania safari than using 4×4 rental car services. Our 4×4 Tanzania car hire services ensure you have total privacy as you enjoy complete freedom to any destination of your choice in Tanzania. We have outstanding 4×4 rental cars suitable for all Tanzania safaris. Our fleet of 4×4 range from 4×4 Toyota Rav4 to Safari Minivans.
Our 4×4 rental cars in Tanzania
- 4×4 Toyota Rav4
- 4×4 Toyota Land Cruiser
- Toyota Prado
- 4×4 Nissan X trail
- 4×4 Safari Land Cruisers
- Safari Minivans
Reasons why you should choose 4×4 rental cars in Tanzania
- Ultimate fun. Hiring 4×4 rental cars for your Tanzania safari holiday guarantees you complete fun. No worries about getting to your travel destination when you travel in our 4×4 rental cars. Our exceptional fleet range from 4×4 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado to Toyota Rav4 and they are capable of navigating through any kind of terrain. Do you want to explore the scenic Serengeti National Park, Ngorongoro Crater, Mt Kilimanjaro, Mt. Meru National Park or Lake Manyara National Park? If yes, then a road trip in our 4×4 rental cars is worth your Tanzania safari holiday.
- No hidden charges: What distinguishes our 4×4 rental services is the fact that our daily hire rates are all inclusive. No hidden charges!! We quote for you the rate inclusive of all the essential government taxes.
- No need to worry about drop off charges: Choose our 4×4 rental cars for all your Tanzania safaris and have a memorable holiday less of worries about drop off charges. You pick our 4×4 rental vehicle at any city hotel facility, drop it off at Arusha or airport without incurring additional charge.
- Enjoy unlimited mileage: Have unlimited opportunity to discover the beautiful destinations in Tanzania at no extra cost using our comfortable 4×4 rental cars.
- Safety and security guaranteed: Renting a 4×4 rental car in Tanzania with us guarantees you a vehicle that is in its good mechanical conditions. Each of our rental vehicles are always thoroughly checked to ensure that all the tyres are in their better state, electronics are functioning. Your safety on road is our major priority because we care for you. Hire 4×4 rental cars and have a safer road trip in Tanzania.
- Peace of mind is guaranteed: Need a peace of mind on a road trip? If yes, then we have your sorted with our classic 4×4 rental cars. All our 4×4 rental cars are comprehensively insured one reason you should choose them for all your Tanzania safari needs. The advantage of comprehensive insurance is that it does cover you in case of collision and damage to third party.
- Flexibility on road trip is assured: A flexible Tanzania safari holiday is better enjoyed only using a 4×4 rental car. Besides flexibility in trips, our 4×4 car rental services are flexible in regards to pick up and drop off. You can pick your favorite car at the airport and drop it off in a hotel.
- Wide range that assures you continuity; when it comes to Tanzania safaris, no need to worry about breakdowns. In the shortest time, we can replace it and we favored by our wide-range of 4×4 rentals. Besides, you have opportunity to choose your best depending on your trip. Our fleet range from 4×4 Toyota Rav4, 4×4 Toyota Land Cruiser, Toyota Prado, 4×4 Nissan X trail, 4×4 Safari Land Cruisers to Safari Minivans.